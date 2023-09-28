ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a big night in local soccer in the region.

The Elmira boys soccer team took state-ranked Vestal to overtime but ultimately fell to the 19th ranked Golden Bears, 2-1. Dave Samarsky scored both goals including the game-winning goal in overtime for Vestal.

In other action, Carter Rosno scored two goals as 9th ranked Corning cruised over Union-Endicott 3-0 at home. And, in Horseheads, the Blue Raiders received goals from Ryan Anderson and Matt Mucci in a 2-0 win over Binghamton.

Elmira Notre Dame boys soccer also earned a tough road win at Newark Valley, 2-1. Guilherme Catherino scored in the first 15 seconds from 60 yards away and Sebastian Capriotti added another one in the second half.

Thursday night scoreboard listed below from around the Twin Tiers.

High School Boys Soccer

#19 Vestal 2, Elmira 1 OT

#9 Corning 3, U-E 0

Horseheads 2, Binghamton 0

Elmira Notre Dame 2, Newark Valley 1

High School Girls Soccer

Waverly 5, Seton CC 1