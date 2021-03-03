Elmira College addresses club lacrosse status

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College athletics updates the Twin Tiers on the future status of their lacrosse programs.

On Wednesday, 18 Sports had the opportunity to speak with Elmira College Athletic Director, Renee Carlineo, on the immediate changes impacting both men’s and women’s lacrosse. The school announced on Monday that both the men’s and women’s teams would be moving to club status after years at the varsity level.

Carlineo says that this was a move that will provide sustainability amid a challenging financial time with the virus. Many colleges across the country are facing similar financial problems, like Elmira College, cutting sports programs and shifting them in favor of something more practical like club teams.

One of the big aspects of the lacrosse program was the rise of a strong alumni support group. In an effort to help better not just lacrosse, but the entire athletic scene at Elmira, a turf field was proposed. The turf field would serve as a strong recruiting tool, be a venue that several teams and events could utilize, and ultimately help compete with fellow Empire 8 schools.

Carlineo tells 18 Sports that club status is not permanent and the ideal goal is to still see the turf field created for the college.

“I’m hoping that they’re not gone forever,” says Carlineo, who’s been the athletic director since 2019 at Elmira College.

“It’s gonna take some fundraising and the college to be back on good financial ground, hopefully coming out of covid,” added Carlineo.

A former lacrosse player at Corning East High School in the late 1990’s, Carlineo believes there’s still hope to return to the varsity level in the future for the Soaring Eagles.

“Moving them to club status at least, with the NCAA, you’re allowed to pause your status for up to two years (club status). Hopefully, with the next couple of years, we can keep the club rolling and potentially garner some support and get that turf facility built.”

Stick with 18 Sports on the latest developments on Elmira College lacrosse.