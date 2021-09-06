Elmira College Athletics announces its Hall of Fame Class of 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College Department of Athletics announced the 2021 Hall of Fame Class on Friday afternoon.

Amongst the honorees for this year’s class are Glenn Thomaris (Men’s Ice Hockey), Carol McClelland Dopp ’79 (Softball, Women’s Basketball, Women’s Volleyball), Bob Basel ’80 (Men’s Basketball, Golf, athletic department benefactor, former Board of Trustee member), and Helen B. Downes ’03 (Track & Field).

Last month Elmira College Men’s Hockey unveiled The Glenn Thomaris Wall of Champions in honor of the legendary coach.

Great time Friday night celebrating & unveiling The Glenn Thomaris Wall of Champions! Huge thanks to all who made this project possible especially Kyle Tomkalski ‘16. Congrats to GT on a great career and we look forward to carrying the torch! #WallofChamps #GTSpecial #RollPurp 🦅 pic.twitter.com/l8viGQLKTk — Elmira College Men's Hockey (@ElmiraMHKY) August 31, 2021

The 2021 induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Stephens Lounge inside of Meier Hall on the campus of Elmira College.

This year’s class is the second-ever Elmira College Hall of Fame Class. The first class included the 2001 and 2002 NCAA Division III national champion women’s ice hockey teams, the 2000 and 2007 NCA national champion cheerleading teams, former Vice President of Athletics Pat Thompson ’75, Joey Spinelli ’92, and the late Laura Hurd ’05, was welcomed in the fall of 2019.