ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College Department of Athletics has unveiled their newest Hall of Fame inductees for 2023.

(Photo Courtesy: Elmira College Athletics)

Elmira College Athletics announced their 4th ever Hall of Fame Class, on Friday. The 2023 Class will include men’s hockey’s Kurt Kalweit, women’s hockey’s Kayla Coady, women’s basketball’s Mary Kay Babcock, Courtney Diehl in Cheerleading, and the 1997 Elmira College Women’s Soccer Team.

Kurt Kalweit served as captain of the men’s hockey team for multiple seasons in the mid-1980’s, before returning as a volunteer assistant coach. Kalweit graduated in 1984 with the single-season goal and power-play goal records. The standout player currently ranks in the top-5 in nearly all major scoring categories for the program. In coaching, Kalweit served as men’s hockey volunteer assistant coach for the 23rd time, this past season.

Kayla Coady graduated from Elmira College in 2009, following a stellar women’s hockey career. Coady featured in an Elmira College program that won multiple conference titles and regularly appeared in the NCAA Frozen Four. Coady holds several spots in the Soaring Eagles record books for scoring, both in a single-season and career. The 3-year captain is 2nd in career points (182) and holds 2 of the top-10 single-season point records for the program. Coady is the all-time leader for career power-play goals (25) and is 2nd in career goals, assists, game-winning goals, and short-handed goals, to Hall of Famer Laura Hurd.

Women’s basketball standout Mary Kay Babcock’s name fills the Elmira College record books. The 1982 graduate led the EC women to an Eisenhower Tournament Championship in the 1981-82 season. Babcock scored the 3rd most points in the program’s history (1,457) and leads 4 major career scoring categories. Babcock is the EC record holder for career points per game, rebounds, rebounds per game, and field goals. In addition, Babcock holds 2nd in program history for free throw percentage. The standout basketball player appears in the top-10 single-season records in almost every year of her career, including the top-4 spots for rebounds per game and the top-3 spots for single-season rebounds.

2012 graduate Courtney Diehl was a part of the Elmira College Cheerleading team, guiding the Soaring Eagles to success. Diehl helped the Soaring Eagles reach the NCA Nationals for consecutive seasons, earning 2nd place in 2012. Diehl helped continue a tradition of success for Elmira College Cheerleading.

The 1997 Elmira College Women’s Soccer team posted a 14-4-0 record and soared to the only appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the program. Head Coach Tim Barrera stood at the helm of the team, as they charged to the second round of the NCAA Tournament where they ultimately fell. The impressive run was led by an outstanding group, featuring Suzanne Weller, Allison Conte, and Christine Baldauf. At least one of the three players previously mentioned hold a career or single-season record in every listed category for the program. Susan Mikulec and Holly Newman also hold several records for Elmira College, standing tall in net in 1997. Mikulec is the career record holder for wins and shutouts in program history.

The 2023 induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Stephans Lounge inside of Meier Hall on the campus of Elmira College. For more information on the 2023 Elmira College Athletics Hall of Fame Induction and past Classes, visit the Elmira College Athletics website.