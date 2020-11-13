Elmira College hockey season still undetermined

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top sports attractions is still undetermined.

Elmira College hockey, a staple of athletics and entertainment in Pine Valley at The Domes, is still looking forward to a season. The men’s program is part of the United Collegiate Hockey Conference (UCHC), which has yet to release an official statement regarding play for the 2020-21 year.

By now, hockey fans would typically see the Soaring Eagles start play in early November, just not this year due to the virus. 18 Sports messaged with the Elmira College Athletics Department this week and learned that no official announcement by the league has been made.

Men’s hockey head coach, Aaron Saul, also noted that is strange that there is no hockey in Pine Valley, especially at this point of the year. The nationally-ranked women’s hockey team is also waiting for their season.

With many leagues across the country canceling their winter sports seasons, 18 Sports will continue to follow the updates on their respective seasons at they develop.