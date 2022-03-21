ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A former Elmira College hockey player is living the dream.

Adam Eby, a defenseman for the Soaring Eagles, signed a standard player contract with the Vermilion County Bobcats in Illinois of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) Sunday.

Eby helped the Soaring Eagles make its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 10 years before falling to Hobart earlier this month.

The 24-year-old spent time in the USPHL Junior Hockey League before his time in Elmira. Eby, a captain for the Soaring Eagles, scored five goals and had two assists this past season for Elmira College.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania native looks to make an immediate impact on the roster. Eby saw some playing time already on Sunday in the Bobcats’ 5-0 loss to the Quad City Storm.

Vermilion County is (4-41-5) on the season.

(PHOTO: Elmira College Athletics)