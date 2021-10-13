Elmira College men’s basketball ready for new era

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new day is dawning for Elmira College men’s basketball.

For the first time since 2008, the Soaring Eagles will be with a brand new head coach. Albany native Casey McGraw will take over the reigns after Randie Torgalski stepped down after 13 seasons for Elmira. McGraw, 27, brings a wealth of experience to the role after serving as an assistant coach for Nebraska Wesleyan for four years.

In 2018, McGraw helped Nebraska Wesleyan earn its first-ever NCAA Division III basketball championship. Now, it’s time for a new era for Elmira College and already McGraw is seeing many positive strides in the program.

Perhaps the most glaring number is that Elmira College has not had a winning season since 2001, when the Soaring Eagles went (13-12) under then head coach Pat Donnelly. Although it’s been 20 years since a winning season has happened at Elmira College, McGraw believes this team is heading in the right direction.

“There’s the basketball side but ultimately it’s about the culture,” McGraw said.

“It’s about rolling up our sleeves and being able to compete and I think they’re already there,” added McGraw. Elmira’s first chance to compete begins on November 12 at SUNY Oswego in their Tip-Off Classic at 7:30 pm. The Soaring Eagles’ home opener is scheduled for Saturday, November 20 when SUNY Cortland comes to Speidel Gym at 1 pm.

For McGraw, he stresses the importance of creating and maintaining great relationships for ultimate success. Something Elmira is looking to accomplish now and for the sustained future.

“It’s about being able to compete and embrace every challenge along the way…it’s about building that trust within the players and within the coaching staff.”

FULL ELMIRA SCHEDULE 2021-22

Nov 12 (Fri) 7:30 PM Away Oswego State Oswego, NY

Nov 13 (Sat) TBA Neutral TBA Oswego, NY

Nov 16 (Tue) 7:00 PM Away Hamilton College Clinton, NY

Nov 20 (Sat) 1:00 PM Home SUNY Cortland Elmira, NY (Speidel Gymnasium (Pat Thompson ’75 Court))

Nov 23 (Tue) 7:30 PM Away Hilbert College Hamburg, NY

Nov 27 (Sat) 4:00 PM Neutral Olivet College Rochester, NY

Nov 28 (Sun) TBA Neutral TBA Rochester, NY

Nov 30 (Tue) 5:00 PM Home Penn College Elmira, NY (Speidel Gymnasium (Pat Thompson ’75 Court))

Dec 29 (Wed) 7:00 p.m. Away Binghamton University Vestal, NY

Jan 2 (Sun) 3:00 PM Away St. Lawrence University Canton, NY

Jan 4 (Tue) 7:30 PM Home Keuka College Elmira, NY (Speidel Gymnasium (Pat Thompson ’75 Court))

Jan 7 (Fri) 7:30 PM Away Utica College Utica, NY

Jan 8 (Sat) 4:00 PM Away Alfred University Alfred, NY

Jan 14 (Fri) 7:30 PM Home Nazareth College Elmira, NY (Speidel Gymnasium (Pat Thompson ’75 Court))

Jan 15 (Sat) 4:00 PM Home St. John Fisher College Elmira, NY (Speidel Gymnasium (Pat Thompson ’75 Court))

Jan 21 (Fri) 7:30 PM Away Hartwick College Oneonta, NY

Jan 22 (Sat) 4:00 PM Away The Sage Colleges Albany, NY

Jan 28 (Fri) 7:30 PM Home Houghton College Elmira, NY (Speidel Gymnasium (Pat Thompson ’75 Court))

Jan 29 (Sat) 4:00 PM Away Keuka College Keuka Park, NY

Feb 1 (Tue) 7:30 PM Away Nazareth College Rochester, NY

Feb 4 (Fri) 7:30 PM Away Houghton College Houghton, NY

Feb 5 (Sat) 4:00 PM Home Utica College Elmira, NY (Speidel Gymnasium (Pat Thompson ’75 Court))

Feb 8 (Tue) 7:30 PM Home Alfred University Elmira, NY (Speidel Gymnasium (Pat Thompson ’75 Court))

Feb 15 (Tue) 7:30 PM Away St. John Fisher College Rochester, NY

Feb 18 (Fri) 7:30 PM Home The Sage Colleges Elmira, NY (Speidel Gymnasium (Pat Thompson ’75 Court))

Feb 19 (Sat) 4:00 PM Home Hartwick College Elmira, NY (Speidel Gymnasium (Pat Thompson ’75 Court))