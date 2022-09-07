ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following a return to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the first time in a decade last season, Elmira College men’s hockey has revealed their 2022-23 schedule.

(Photo Courtesy: Elmira College Athletics)

Elmira College announced Wednesday that they will open their regular season October 28th when they host Nazareth. The Soaring Eagles will also return to Elmira’s First Arena for the Hockey Helpers Shootout against Colby College on December 30th and Salve Regina on December 31st.

Elmira College men’s hockey will look to follow up on a deep playoff run last season. The Soaring Eagles debuted in the NEHC Conference with a #10 ranking and 18-7-2 record. Elmira College fell in overtime to Babson in the NEHC Semifinals, but impressed enough to earn a spot in the NCAA Division III Tournament. In the tournament the Soaring Eagles fell to Hobart in the first round 4-2.

For the 2022-2023 season, the Purple and Gold have plenty to look forward to. Elmira College will open start their season with two exhibition games at home against Morrisville and SUNY Cortland on October 21st and 22nd. The Soaring Eagles will open their regular season with First Responders Night at the Murray Athletic Center against Nazareth College.

The Soaring Eagles will have several notable games this year including:

10/28/22 – vs. Nazareth College (First Responders Night)

11/5/22 – vs. Babson College (Salute to Service Night)

11/22/22 – vs. SUNY Geneseo (Youth Hockey Night/Geneseo 2021 NCAA DIII Runner Up)

11/26/22 – vs. SUNY Brockport (Thanksgiving Food Drive)

12/3/22 – vs. Castleton University (Teddy Bear Toss)

Hockey Helpers Shootout at First Arena

12/30/22 – vs. Colby College*

12/31/22 – vs. Salve Regina*

1/21/23 – vs. Hobart (50th Anniversary Celebration/Athletic Alumni Weekend)

2/11/23 – vs. Norwich University (Class of 2023 Recognition)

(* Denotes game at Elmira’s First Arena)

For the full schedule to https://athletics.elmira.edu/sports/mens-ice-hockey/schedule/2022-23.