Elmira College men’s hockey basks in UCHC Championship glory

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An improbable run ended Elmira College’s conference stint in style.

On Monday, the Elmira men’s hockey program bested Stevenson, 4-0, capturing their first and last UCHC Conference Championship in Maryland. Elmira surged to the title after winning the fourth-longest NCAA Division III game in history, a triple-overtime thriller 2-1, against Utica Friday night.

The over four-hour epic ice clash at top-seeded Utica was one for the record books and many felt that Elmira wouldn’t have enough left in the tank for Monday’s game. Thanks to the Easter holiday, the team had an extra day of rest as the game was pushed back to Monday night.

Elmira head coach, Aaron Saul, spoke with 18 Sports on Tuesday night discussing the team’s championship glory for the final time in the UCHC. Next season, Elmira will play in the New England Hockey Conference, putting their run in the UCHC to an end.

For Saul, who’s incredibly proud of the team’s will and determination to bring home the hardware, this was the perfect way to cap off their conference run. Elmira native Bailey Krawcyzk, a freshman, scored two goals in the title game and also netted the game-winning goal in Friday night’s marathon at Utica.