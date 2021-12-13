Elmira College men’s hockey basks in upset of Geneseo

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was an upset for the ages.

On Saturday, Elmira College men’s hockey pulled off one of the biggest upsets in program history. The Soaring Eagles went on the road and beat previously unbeaten SUNY Geneseo, 4-3. The Knights were the nation’s top-ranked team in NCAA Division III men’s hockey. With the win, Elmira College ends out the first half of the season with a three-game winning streak heading into holiday break.

Elmira (9-3-1) has now vaulted into the national rankings at #15 in the USCHO.com poll. Soaring Eagles sophomore defenseman, Dan Dimon, took a few moments to discuss the experience of beating the nation’s top team. Dimon, an Elmira native, had an assist along with with friend and the Twin Tiers’ own Bailey Krawczyk. It’s a game and a time he’ll always cherish.

“I think we’re very confident in ourselves. We know that when we play our game that we can really compete and be anybody in the country,” Dimon said.

Elmira’s next game will be after a well-deserved holiday break on the calendar. The Soaring Eagles play New England College at home on January 7. For Dimon, seeing the team ranked is proof that hard work pays off. Something the team will continue going forward.

“Obviously when you get a little bit of notice and it’s nice to see that, so obviously we were not mad about being ranked 15th in the country,” added Dimon. “It’s pretty cool. Pretty cool to be able to have that going over break.”