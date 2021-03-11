Elmira College men’s hockey gets crucial win & Avoca/P’Burgh hoops advances

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College men’s hockey team got a much needed win on Wednesday night.

After dropping a tough loss to Utica last Friday night, followed by a postponed game due to the virus on Saturday, the Soaring Eagles got redemption on the road at Nazareth. After the Golden Flyers got back-to-back goals from Ray Falso tying the game at three in the third period, Elmira’s Jared Smith sealed the win.

Smith scored a power play goal later in the third period giving Elmira (3-2-1) a 4-3 win at Nazareth in Rochester. It marked the first win in the month of March for the Soaring Eagles and their first since between the same Nazareth team on February 28 at The Domes.

In high school basketball, Avoca-Prattsburgh continued their dominate season with an 86-52 win over Scio in the Section V Class D2 semifinal in Avoca. Kris Johnson led the way for Avoca-Prattsburgh with 21 points. Freshman guard Macoy Putnam, the brother of Prattsburgh’s all-time scoring leader, Mason, had a triple-double on the night.

Putnam had 13 points, 11 steals and 10 assists. The win propels Avoca-Prattsburgh to host the championship game this Friday night at 7 pm against Batavia Notre Dame. Batavia beat Belfast 67-39 in the other semifinal game on Wednesday night.

(Video: Courtesy of Nazareth College and Avoca Central School)