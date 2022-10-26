ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College men’s hockey are looking to pick up were they left off after a successful 2021-22 season.

The Soaring Eagles are ranked 9th by the USCHO and predicted to finish 2nd in the NEHC in preseason polls. Elmira fell in the semi-final round of the NEHC tournament in overtime 3-2 to Babson, then in the first round of the NCAA Division III Hockey Tournament to Hobart in an 4-2 heartbreaker to end their 2021-22 season. The Soaring Eagles are returning a large number of players from last years team including Elmira natives Daniel Dimon and Bailey Krawczyk.

Last years heartbreaking end and an experienced team will be a major motivator for the Soaring Eagles this season.

“The guys are upset from last year, disappointed, but I think it was a good learning experience for us, said Elmira Head Coach Aaron Saul. To lose to Babson at home, that stuck with a lot of the guys and they came back in great shape.”

The Soaring Eagles will have plenty of familiar faces on the ice this season, but they will be missing a key piece in net. Standout goaltender Chris Janzen will not be returning to the team following a transfer to D-I Clarkson University. Regardless of the open spot in net the players are confident they can return to last season’s glory with their new pieces.

“I think the guys that the coaches brought in to replace our seniors fill the roles we need very well, said Junior defenseman Daniel Dimon. I think we have a well oiled machine that is ready to go.”

The Soaring Eagles open their season at home on First Responders Night against Nazareth on Friday night, then they head to Oswego for their first road game of the year on Saturday. The purple and gold will return to Elmira’s First Arena at the end of December for two games against Salve Regina and Colby College. The full schedule is listed below. 

Oct 28 (Fri)   7:30 PM   Home   Nazareth College                                              

Oct 29 (Sat)   7:00 PM   Away   Oswego State                                                                                           

Nov 4 (Fri)    7:00 PM   Home   University of Southern Maine                                

Nov 5 (Sat)    4:00 PM   Home   Babson College                                                

Nov 12 (Sat)   5:00 PM   Away   Lebanon Valley College                                                                                

Nov 18 (Fri)   7:00 PM   Away   UMass Boston                                                                                             

Nov 19 (Sat)   4:00 PM   Away   Johnson & Wales University                                                                        

Nov 22 (Tue)   7:00 PM   Home   SUNY Geneseo                                                 

Nov 26 (Sat)   7:00 PM   Home   SUNY Brockport                                                

Dec 2 (Fri)    7:00 PM   Home   Skidmore College                                              

Dec 3 (Sat)    4:00 PM   Home   Castleton University                                        

Dec 30 (Fri)   7:00 PM   Home   Salve Regina                             Elmira, NY (First Arena)                                                  

Dec 31 (Sat)   4:00 PM   Home   Colby College                            Elmira, NY (First Arena)                                                  

Jan 6 (Fri)    7:00 PM   Away   Norwich University                                                                                 

Jan 7 (Sat)    4:00 PM   Away   New England College                                                                                   

Jan 13 (Fri)   7:00 PM   Away   Babson College                                                                                   

Jan 14 (Sat)   4:00 PM   Away   University of Southern Maine                                                                           

Jan 20 (Fri)   7:00 PM   Away   Hobart College                                                                                          

Jan 21 (Sat)   7:00 PM   Home   Hobart College                                               

Jan 27 (Fri)   7:00 PM   Home   Johnson & Wales University                                    

Jan 28 (Sat)   4:00 PM   Home   UMass Boston                                                

Feb 3 (Fri)    7:00 PM   Away   Castleton University                                                                                 

Feb 4 (Sat)    4:00 PM   Away   Skidmore College                                                                              

Feb 10 (Fri)   7:00 PM   Home   New England College                                           

Feb 11 (Sat)   4:00 PM   Home   Norwich University

Stick with 18 Sports all season for all of the updates and scores for the Elmira College Soaring Eagles.