ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College men’s hockey are looking to pick up were they left off after a successful 2021-22 season.

The Soaring Eagles are ranked 9th by the USCHO and predicted to finish 2nd in the NEHC in preseason polls. Elmira fell in the semi-final round of the NEHC tournament in overtime 3-2 to Babson, then in the first round of the NCAA Division III Hockey Tournament to Hobart in an 4-2 heartbreaker to end their 2021-22 season. The Soaring Eagles are returning a large number of players from last years team including Elmira natives Daniel Dimon and Bailey Krawczyk.

Last years heartbreaking end and an experienced team will be a major motivator for the Soaring Eagles this season.

“The guys are upset from last year, disappointed, but I think it was a good learning experience for us, said Elmira Head Coach Aaron Saul. To lose to Babson at home, that stuck with a lot of the guys and they came back in great shape.”

The Soaring Eagles will have plenty of familiar faces on the ice this season, but they will be missing a key piece in net. Standout goaltender Chris Janzen will not be returning to the team following a transfer to D-I Clarkson University. Regardless of the open spot in net the players are confident they can return to last season’s glory with their new pieces.

“I think the guys that the coaches brought in to replace our seniors fill the roles we need very well, said Junior defenseman Daniel Dimon. I think we have a well oiled machine that is ready to go.”

The Soaring Eagles open their season at home on First Responders Night against Nazareth on Friday night, then they head to Oswego for their first road game of the year on Saturday. The purple and gold will return to Elmira’s First Arena at the end of December for two games against Salve Regina and Colby College. The full schedule is listed below.

Oct 28 (Fri) 7:30 PM Home Nazareth College Oct 29 (Sat) 7:00 PM Away Oswego State Nov 4 (Fri) 7:00 PM Home University of Southern Maine Nov 5 (Sat) 4:00 PM Home Babson College Nov 12 (Sat) 5:00 PM Away Lebanon Valley College Nov 18 (Fri) 7:00 PM Away UMass Boston Nov 19 (Sat) 4:00 PM Away Johnson & Wales University Nov 22 (Tue) 7:00 PM Home SUNY Geneseo Nov 26 (Sat) 7:00 PM Home SUNY Brockport Dec 2 (Fri) 7:00 PM Home Skidmore College Dec 3 (Sat) 4:00 PM Home Castleton University Dec 30 (Fri) 7:00 PM Home Salve Regina Elmira, NY (First Arena) Dec 31 (Sat) 4:00 PM Home Colby College Elmira, NY (First Arena) Jan 6 (Fri) 7:00 PM Away Norwich University Jan 7 (Sat) 4:00 PM Away New England College Jan 13 (Fri) 7:00 PM Away Babson College Jan 14 (Sat) 4:00 PM Away University of Southern Maine Jan 20 (Fri) 7:00 PM Away Hobart College Jan 21 (Sat) 7:00 PM Home Hobart College Jan 27 (Fri) 7:00 PM Home Johnson & Wales University Jan 28 (Sat) 4:00 PM Home UMass Boston Feb 3 (Fri) 7:00 PM Away Castleton University Feb 4 (Sat) 4:00 PM Away Skidmore College Feb 10 (Fri) 7:00 PM Home New England College Feb 11 (Sat) 4:00 PM Home Norwich University

Stick with 18 Sports all season for all of the updates and scores for the Elmira College Soaring Eagles.