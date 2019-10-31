Elmira College men’s hockey primed for #5 Hobart Friday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College men’s hockey is back.

After last year’s 14-9-5 record, the Soaring Eagles hope coming back this year is in the form of breaking through the glass ceiling. With nine seniors on this year’s team, EC will look to plenty of newcomers to secure success.

It all starts Friday night when Hobart, the nation’s #5 ranked team in NCAA Division III, comes to The Domes at 7 pm. It will be a quick turnaround for both teams as Elmira travels to Hobart Saturday night at the same time.

Elmira head coach Aaron Saul enters his 11th season at the helm and has high expectations for this group. Back is senior forward, Matt Cuce, who is the top returning goal-scorer with 13 from a year ago. Plus, fellow senior forward, Anthony Parrucci, returns to add to the offensive scoring attack.

18 Sports speaks with members of the team to get you ready for the new season.