ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College men’s hockey team is primed for a big year.

Already, the program is getting some preseason props. Elmira is ranked 9th in the USCHO Preseason rankings. The Soaring Eagles are coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance and a record of (18-7-2) before being defeated by Hobart in the first round. The Statesman are ranked 5th in the same poll in NCAA Division III.

Elmira, which has plenty of big time talent back including Elmira’s own juniors Bailey Krawczyk and Dan Dimon, is looking to take it even further. The team will have to replace goalie Chris Janzen in the cage, who was a force in net after transferring from D-I Clarkson University.

Elmira College opens up the season on Friday, October 28 at The Domes against Nazareth College. The puck drops at 7:30 pm on First Responder Appreciation Night.