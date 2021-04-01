Elmira College men’s hockey rocks Chatham in UCHC playoffs

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College men’s hockey team made a big statement in the UCHC quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Elmira surged past visiting Chatham, 6-0, advancing to the semis of the conference tournament. Ryan Reifler scored two goals and had one assist leading the way for the Soaring Eagles (8-4-1). Ricardo Gonzalez had 35 saves in the cage for Elmira in the shutout win.

With the victory, fourth-seeded Elmira will await their next opponent on Friday night. The lower remaining seeds in the bracket will travel to the highest remaining seeds.

Second-seed Stevenson’s game vs. six-seed Neumann was moved to Thursday at Noon. If Neumann wins, Elmira would go on to play Wilkes, the three-seed. If Stevenson wins, the Soaring Eagles would have to travel to top-seeded Utica College on Friday.

The Elmira College women’s hockey team resumes their season in the UCHC quarterfinals on Thursday night. Elmira (10-1), the top-seeded team, will host Neumann at The Domes at 7 pm.

Check out the highlights and local scoreboard from around the Twin Tiers on Wednesday night.

NCAA Men’s Hockey
Elmira 6, Chatham 0

NCAA Men’s Lacrosse
Hilbert 8, Elmira 6

High School Soccer
Newark Valley (Girls) 1, Waverly 0
Corning (Boys) 3, Elmira 0

High School Volleyball
Pavilion 3, Haverling 0

