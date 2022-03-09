Elmira College men’s hockey set for first NCAA Tournament in 10 years

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The waiting is almost over.

For the first time in a decade, Elmira College men’s hockey returns to the NCAA Division III Men’s Hockey Tournament. Their opening round opponent is a team they’re very familiar with. On Saturday, the Soaring Eagles travel just up the road to play the Hobart Statesmen. The puck drops at 7 pm with the winner advancing to the NCAA quarters against top-seeded Adrian College.

But, first thing’s first. #10 Elmira (18-6-2) must take care of business against a Hobart team that battled them twice this season. Both teams split the season series winning one game each. #7 Hobart (19-5-2) beat Elmira at First Arena 2-0 on January 21. Then, the following night Elmira won at Hobart 5-4 in overtime.

Come Saturday, Elmira’s hoping their patience will payoff. Not only will it be the end of a long wait to actually get back to the dance, it will also be a sense of relief for Elmira simply getting into this year’s national bracket.

After losing in the New England Hockey Conference Tournament semis to Babson, 4-3 in overtime, their was a possibility Elmira could have been on the outside looking in. But, destiny prevailed.

“Our body of work has been a strong one, so we felt like we had a good chance (of getting in),” Elmira head coach Aaron Saul said. In his 13th season as head coach of Elmira College, Saul says the team is thrilled to be back but being back isn’t enough. They need to compete at the highest level to win.

“It’s been ten years, it seems like a long time since we’ve been it. It’s great for the guys and for the team to be back in it,” added Saul.

Two Elmira natives will compete in the NCAA Tournament for the Soaring Eagles, sophomore defenseman Dan Dimon and sophomore forward, Bailey Krawczyk. For Dimon, this team knows what they’re up against when they hit the ice Saturday.

“We’ve been able to play them twice this year, we know a lot about each other,” Dimon said. “I think we are really excited. We have a lot of confidence that stems from this group for this tournament.”

And Dimon believes that Elmira has one job when it comes to winning, stay razor sharp focused to advance.

“We try to block out the outside noise and worry about ourselves,” Dimon said. Full bracket for the D-III tourney below.