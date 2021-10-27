Elmira College men’s hockey set for new year, new future

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s a new year on the ice and a new era is dawning for Elmira College men’s hockey.

The Soaring Eagles, fresh off their UCHC Conference Tournament win last season, are now playing in the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) this season. It all begins Friday night on the road at Nazareth College with the puck dropping at 7:30 pm. Elmira returns to the friendly confines of their home ice the following night when SUNY Oswego comes to The Domes at 7 pm in Pine Valley.

This year, Elmira has a unique blend of experience and young upstart players ready to make an immediate impact. Sophomore forward Sean Kennedy returns after leading the team in points last year amid a COVID season, scoring eight goals and nine assists (17 total points).

Binghamton native Ryan Reifler, a sophomore forward, also returns after putting up eight goals and eight assists (16 total points) a season ago. Elmira native and sophomore defenseman, Dan Dimon, is back coming off a team-leading 12 assists in 2020-21. Fellow teammate and Elmira’s own, Bailey Krawczyk, scored six goals including some dramatic game winners as just a sophomore.

On Thursday, 18 Sports will preview the Elmira College women’s hockey program at 6. Full schedule below for the men’s team as they are primed to hit the ice.

Oct 23 (Sat) 7:00 P.M. Home Morrisville PINE VALLEY, NY (Murray Athletic Center (Ice Arena))

Oct 29 (Fri) 7:30 p.m. Away Nazareth College Rochester, NY

Oct 30 (Sat) 7:00 PM Home Oswego State Pine Valley, NY (Murray Athletic Center (Ice Arena))

Nov 5 (Fri) 7:00 PM Away Babson College Babson Park, MA

Nov 6 (Sat) 4:00 PM Away University of Southern Maine Portland, ME

Nov 13 (Sat) 7:00 PM Home Buffalo State Pine Valley, NY (Murray Athletic Center (Ice Arena))

Nov 19 (Fri) 7:00 PM Home Johnson & Wales University Pine Valley, NY (Murray Athletic Center (Ice Arena))

Nov 20 (Sat) 4:00 PM Home UMass Boston Pine Valley, NY (Murray Athletic Center (Ice Arena))

Nov 23 (Tue) TBD Away Buffalo State Buffalo, NY

Dec 3 (Fri) 7:00 PM Away Castleton University Castleton, VT

Dec 4 (Sat) 4:00 PM Away Skidmore College Saratoga Springs, NY

Dec 7 (Tue) 7:00 PM Away SUNY Brockport Brockport, NY

Dec 10 (Fri) 7:00 PM Home Lebanon Valley College Pine Valley, NY (Murray Athletic Center (Ice Arena))

Dec 11 (Sat) 7:00 PM Away SUNY Geneseo Geneseo, NY

Jan 7 (Fri) 7:00 PM Home New England College Pine Valley, NY (Murray Athletic Center (Ice Arena))

Jan 8 (Sat) 4:00 PM Home Norwich University Pine Valley, NY (Murray Athletic Center (Ice Arena))

Jan 14 (Fri) 7:00 PM Home University of Southern Maine Pine Valley, NY (Murray Athletic Center (Ice Arena))

Jan 15 (Sat) 4:00 PM Home Babson College Pine Valley, NY (Murray Athletic Center (Ice Arena))

Jan 21 (Fri) 7:00 PM Home Hobart College Pine Valley, NY (Murray Athletic Center (Ice Arena))

Jan 22 (Sat) 4:00 PM Away Hobart College Geneva, NY

Jan 28 (Fri) 7:00 PM Away UMass Boston Boston, MA

Jan 29 (Sat) 5:30 PM Away Johnson & Wales University Providence, RI

Feb 4 (Fri) 7:00 PM Home Skidmore College Pine Valley, NY (Murray Athletic Center (Ice Arena))

Feb 5 (Sat) 4:00 PM Home Castleton University Pine Valley, NY (Murray Athletic Center (Ice Arena))

Feb 11 (Fri) 7:00 PM Away Norwich University Northfield, VT

Feb 12 (Sat) 4:00 PM Away New England College Henniker, NH