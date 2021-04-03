Elmira College men’s hockey wins triple overtime thriller

UTICA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a marathon game that many will never forget. Nor should we.

Elmira College’s bid for the UCHC Conference Championship continued with a triple overtime thrilling win 2-1 at Utica on Friday night. Elmira native and freshman Bailey Krawczyk scored the game-winner with 14:14 left in triple OT giving the Soaring Eagles (9-4-1) an upset win over the top seeded Pioneers in the semis.

Elmira’s Chance Gorman scored in the first period to get on the board. Utica would tie the game up in the second with a Brett Everson goal. Clutch goalie play for Elmira was a huge factor, Chris Janzen had 62 saves in the cage.

Friday night’s marathon win for Elmira lasted over four hours starting at 7 pm and ending after 11 pm. It is now the fourth-longest game in NCAA Division III men’s hockey history.

Next up for the Soaring Eagles will be a battle in the UCHC Championship at Stevenson Monday at a time to be determined. Elmira split the season series with Stevenson, first beating the Mustangs 3-1 on February 19th. Elmira then dropped a tough 2-1 loss the following day.

(VIDEO: Utica College Athletics)