ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After a two-year hiatus, Elmira College lacrosse could be on its way back.

In March 2021, the Elmira College men’s and women’s lacrosse programs were dropped to club status after financial strain in athletics due to the pandemic. Now, over two years later, both programs have anticipated openings for their respective head coaching positions.

18 Sports confirmed the openings with Elmira College Athletic Director, Rhonda Faunce, after the jobs were officially posted this month. A listing of both full-time positions can be found here: https://www.elmira.edu/welcome-to-elmira/about-ec/careers/employment-opportunities/administrator-positions/anticipated-head-mens-lacrosse-coach

According to the Elmira College Athletics website, the men’s lacrosse program debuted in the spring of 1989, while the women’s program competed for the first time as a varsity sport in the spring of 2001.

Both lacrosse programs have continued to exist, but as a club sport at Elmira College, operating primarily on fundraising dollars accumulated over the past several years. Additional fundraising efforts will take place to ensure the lacrosse program’s club status on campus.

Elmira’s men’s lacrosse finished (3-12) in 2019, it’s final full year before going on hiatus. The women’s program went (2-14) that same year. More on this as it develops.