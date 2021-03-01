Elmira College to move lacrosse programs to club status

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After years of hard work, sweat, and determination one local college will be changing its varsity lacrosse status.

Elmira College, a member of the Empire 8 Conference, will be moving its varsity men’s and women’s lacrosse programs to club-level status effective June 1, 2021. The move comes amid the challenging financial times for the institution during the virus. Elmira College men’s lacrosse first began in 1989, while the women’s program started in 2001.

A full release was provided below from Elmira College, more on this as it develops.

Elmira College announced it will transition its men’s and women’s varsity lacrosse programs to club status, effective June 1, 2021. The decision to transition the lacrosse programs to club status is part of a College-wide initiative to maintain financial stability as it restructures for a sustainable future.

“Given the current economic climate and challenges the College has faced over the past year, we must focus our limited resources where there is the greatest potential for growth and impact,” said Renee Carlineo, associate vice president of athletics.

With the change, Elmira will sponsor 16 varsity sports: baseball, softball, cheerleading, field hockey, men’s golf, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s wrestling, and esports.

The men’s lacrosse program debuted in the spring of 1989, while the women’s program competed for the first time as a varsity sport in the spring of 2001. The Department of Athletics will actively work with impacted student-athletes from both lacrosse programs to help them make the best decisions regarding their future academic and athletic careers.

Both lacrosse programs will continue to exist, but as a club sport at Elmira College, operating primarily on fundraising dollars accumulated over the past several years. Additional fundraising efforts will take place to ensure the lacrosse program’s club status on campus.