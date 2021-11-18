Elmira College women’s basketball off to unbeaten start

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a big night for Elmira College women’s basketball.

The Soaring Eagles cruised to a 80-64 win at home versus Cazenovia College. The win gets Elmira to a (3-0) unbeaten start on the season. Taylor Albrecht had 24 points to lead Elmira, while Desiree Roy scored 18 points. EC teammates Olivia Ayres put in 15 points and Naveah Winston scored 10 in the victory.

Elmira College next plays at Mount Holyoke this Saturday and Sunday.

In other college basketball action, Cornell women’s basketball coach Dayna Smith earned her 200th career win for The Big Red in a 67-57 win at Binghamton University. Smith becomes just the sixth in IVY League Conference history to reach that mark.

Theresa Grace Mbanefo scored a career-high 27 points for the The Big Red (2-2) to pace the attack in Vestal. Up next, Cornell hosts Farleigh Dickinson Saturday at 1 pm.