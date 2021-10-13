Elmira College women’s basketball working for program turnaround

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College women’s basketball is primed for a big season under new leadership.

New head coach Thad Phillips will guide the Soaring Eagles in 2021-22 after Devin Shea stepped down after two seasons at the helm for Elmira. Phillips, a native of Louisiana, come to the women’s program after serving as an assistant coach for the Elmira College men’s basketball team. Thad was also the head coach at Keuka College for the men’s program from 2010-20.

Practice will begin on Friday for Elmira who will then play their first game of the season on Wednesday, November 10 versus Penn Tech at home. Elmira’s scoring attacked is paced by senior forward Taylor Albrecht, who was second on the team in scoring last year (11.0 ppg). The Soaring Eagles also have plenty of local flair with Sayre graduate and sophomore guard Emily Sutyrk and Williamson grad, freshman Teisha Peterson at forward.

Elmira finished last year’s COVID shortened season with a (2-4) record. Two years prior, Elmira racked up a (4-21) overall mark. A full schedule is below for the 2021-22 season for Elmira College women’s basketball.

Nov 10 (Wed) 6:00 PM Home Pennsylvania College of Technology Elmira, NY (Speidel Gymnasium (Pat Thompson ’75 Court))

Nov 13 (Sat) TBA Away Wells College Aurora, NY

Nov 17 (Wed) 6:00 PM Home Cazenovia College Elmira, NY (Speidel Gymnasium (Pat Thompson ’75 Court))

Nov 20 (Sat) TBA Away Mount Holyoke College South Hadley, MA

Nov 21 (Sun) TBA Away Mount Holyoke College South Hadley, MA

Nov 23 (Tue) TBD Away Hilbert College Hamburg, NY

Dec 1 (Wed) 6:00 PM Home Juniata College Elmira, NY (Speidel Gymnasium (Pat Thompson ’75 Court))

Dec 15 (Wed) 2:00 PM Home Medaille College Elmira, NY (Speidel Gymnasium (Pat Thompson ’75 Court))

Dec 30 (Thu) 2:00 PM Home University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Elmira, NY (Speidel Gymnasium (Pat Thompson ’75 Court))

Jan 4 (Tue) 5:30 PM Home Keuka College Elmira, NY (Speidel Gymnasium (Pat Thompson ’75 Court))

Jan 7 (Fri) 5:30 PM Away Utica College Utica, NY

Jan 8 (Sat) 2:00 PM Away Alfred University Alfred, NY

Jan 14 (Fri) 5:30 PM Home Nazareth College Elmira, NY (Speidel Gymnasium (Pat Thompson ’75 Court))

Jan 15 (Sat) 2:00 PM Home St. John Fisher College Elmira, NY (Speidel Gymnasium (Pat Thompson ’75 Court))

Jan 21 (Fri) 5:30 PM Away Hartwick College Oneonta, NY

Jan 22 (Sat) 2:00 PM Away The Sage Colleges Albany, NY

Jan 28 (Fri) 5:30 PM Home Houghton College Elmira, NY (Speidel Gymnasium (Pat Thompson ’75 Court))

Jan 29 (Sat) 2:00 PM Away Keuka College Keuka Park, NY

Feb 1 (Tue) 5:30 PM Away Nazareth College Rochester, NY

Feb 4 (Fri) 5:30 PM Away Houghton College Houghton, NY

Feb 5 (Sat) 2:00 PM Home Utica College Elmira, NY (Speidel Gymnasium (Pat Thompson ’75 Court))

Feb 8 (Tue) 5:30 PM Home Alfred University Elmira, NY (Speidel Gymnasium (Pat Thompson ’75 Court))

Feb 15 (Tue) 5:30 PM Away St. John Fisher College Rochester, NY

Feb 18 (Fri) 5:30 PM Home The Sage Colleges Elmira, NY (Speidel Gymnasium (Pat Thompson ’75 Court))

Feb 19 (Sat) 2:00 PM Home Hartwick College Elmira, NY (Speidel Gymnasium (Pat Thompson ’75 Court))