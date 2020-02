ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Elmira College Women’s hockey team advanced on to the UCHC semifinals after defeating Utica by a score of 5-1.

The Soaring Eagles scored three goals in the first period gaining a 3-0 lead right out the gate.

Then they continued to pile on their scoring as they came out victorious by four goals.

The next game will be the UCHC semifinals for Elmira as they take on Stevenson, Saturday, March 7th.