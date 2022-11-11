ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College women’s hockey continues their unbeaten season with a 6-0 win over William Smith, on Friday.

With the win the Soaring Eagles now move to (4-0-0) under new head coach Jake Bobrowski and have recorded three consecutive shutouts since November 4th, outscoring opponents 18-0.

Friday night’s game at the Murray Athletic Center saw another impressive performance from the Soaring Eagle offense. Junior defender Madi Morton netted two goals and one assist, including the first goal of the game eight seconds in. Morgan Mordini, Mary McCafferty, and Alayna Toole each added one goal and assist each, while Wisconsin native Payton Nicksic scored her first career goal for the Soaring Eagles.

The Soaring Eagles offense outshot the Herons 49-13, while on the defensive end sophomore goaltender Leonie Kuehberger notched her second shutout of the season with 13 saves.

Elmira College will hit the road for the third time this season on Saturday night in Geneva for another matchup with William Smith at 4 p.m.