Elmira College women’s hockey crushes Neumann in playoffs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College women’s hockey team continued to look as sharp as ever on Thursday night.

Elmira cruised to a dominating 10-0 shutout win over visiting Neumann in the UCHC Quarterfinals at The Domes. 13 total skaters racked up points for Elmira (11-1), highlighted by juniors Morgan Mordini and Eliza Beudin who scored four each.

The Soaring Eagles built a 3-0 lead after the first period and they did not let up, scoring three more goals in the second and four in the final period. Next up for top seed Elmira is a date with sixth-seeded Manhattanville Saturday at 4 pm in the UCHC semis at The Domes in Pine Valley.