Elmira College women’s hockey poised for NCAA Tournament run

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College women’s hockey team is primed for a big run.

The newly crowned New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) Champions will compete in the first round of the NCAA Division III Women’s Tournament on Saturday. Standing in their way is upstate New York foe, Nazareth College, a team Elmira has only competed against in a scrimmage in the preseason. The puck will drop at Nazareth at 3 pm Saturday.

Elmira (24-2-1) is ranked third in the latest USCHO national rankings in NCAA D-III. Nazareth is close next to Elmira, ranked sixth at (27-1) on the year.

Saturday’s clash in the quarterfinals will propel one of the teams to the NCAA Frozen Four next weekend. It’s an opportunity Elmira has been battling for all year.

“History kind of shows, especially with our program, we wanna be playing our best hockey later on in the year and I think we’re doing that,” Elmira head coach Tim Crowley said. Crowley, who’s in his sixth season as the leader of the program, believes they are destined for big things.

“We’re really happy with where we’re at, how we are playing, how we are doing our systems,” added Crowley. “Just having everybody contribute.”

For many of the players, getting the chance to play on this stage will be entirely new amid the virus as the NCAA Tournament has been canceled the previous two seasons.

“A lot of these kids on this team have never been to this kind of tournament,” senior defensive player Jenny Heath said. Heath, who has experience in the tournament early on in her career, says confidence is key.

“The last time we were here was my freshman year,” Heath added. A lot of seniors and upper classmen and fifth years (players), we haven’t been here in a really long time.”

Elmira senior forward Booke Mcardle feels that the entire team is locked in to advance.

“I think that is going to be a really good game,” Mcardle said. I think that we are going to have to buy in and we have this saying pull the rope and I think everyone is going to have to pull the rope this weekend.”

Elmira is hoping the rope is pulled all the way to their ultimate goal, a national championship. Something The Soaring Eagles haven’t earned since 2013. The Soaring Eagles are (3-4) all-time in the national finals with their last appearance coming in 2018 dropping a close 4-3 game to Norwich 2-1.

Full 2022 NCAA Championship bracket below followed by all-time championship appearances for Elmira College.

Elmira College Women’s Hockey All-Time NCAA Championship Appearances

2018 – Norwich 2, Elmira College 1

2015 – Plattsburgh 3, Elmira College 2

2013 – Elmira College 1, Middlebury 0 – NCAA Champions

2009 – Amherst 4, Elmira College 3 (OT)

2005 – Middlebury 4, Elmira College 3

2003 – Elmira College 5, Manhattanville 1 – NCAA Champions

2002 – Elmira College 2, Manhattanville 1 – NCAA Champions