Elmira College women’s hockey ready to shine in new league

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hockey is finally here, for real this year.

After nearly two full seasons, Elmira College women’s hockey is ready to hit the ice after COVID-19 shortened last year’s schedule. Now, the Soaring Eagles are ready to take on a new league in the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) after a successful run in the UCHC.

It all begins Saturday afternoon when Elmira travels to face Utica College at 1:30 pm on the road. Elmira is thrilled to have not just a full schedule, but also for fans returning to The Domes this season. After Saturday’s first game on the road, EC’s home opener will be Friday, November 5 when Salem State University visits. The game against Salem State will be the first-ever NEHC conference game in program history.

The dual scoring threat of Emma Crocker, a UCHC Player of The Year, and fellow forward Eliza Beaudin will provide a special spark on the ice this season. Crocker, who returns for a graduate student year, is one of the more prolific scorers in the country. She scored 11 goals and had nine assists last year for Elmira.

Beaudin is the top overall returning scorer for the Soaring Eagles from a year ago with nine goals and 11 assists. Both will look to help Elmira take the new conference by storm. Above all, Elmira is ready to take on many new teams on their schedule, the Soaring Eagles captured all of UCHC Tournament and regular season championships since 2017-18.

A full schedule for the season is listed below for Elmira College women’s hockey.

Oct 30 (Sat) 1:30 PM Away Utica College Utica, NY (Adirondack Bank Center)

Nov 5 (Fri) 6:00 PM Home Salem State University Pine Valley, NY (Murray Athletic Center (Ice Arena))

Nov 6 (Sat) 3:00 PM Home University of Southern Maine Pine Valley, NY (Murray Athletic Center (Ice Arena))

Nov 12 (Fri) 7:00 PM Away William Smith College Geneva, NY

Nov 13 (Sat) 3:00 PM Home William Smith College Pine Valley, NY (Murray Athletic Center (Ice Arena))

Nov 19 (Fri) 6:00 PM Away Johnson & Wales University Providence, RI

Nov 20 (Sat) 3:00 PM Away UMass Boston Boston, MA

Nov 27 (Sat) 6:00 PM Neutral Middlebury College Plattsburgh, NY

Nov 28 (Sun) TBA Neutral TBA Plattsburgh, NY

Dec 3 (Fri) 6:00 PM Home Castleton University Pine Valley, NY (Murray Athletic Center (Ice Arena))

Dec 4 (Sat) 3:00 PM Home Plymouth State University Pine Valley, NY (Murray Athletic Center (Ice Arena))

Dec 11 (Sat) 7:00 P.M. Neutral Plattsburgh State Northfield, VT

Dec 12 (Sun) TBA Neutral TBA Northfield, VT

Jan 7 (Fri) 6:00 PM Away New England College Henniker, NH

Jan 8 (Sat) 3:00 PM Away Norwich University Northfield, VT

Jan 14 (Fri) 6:00 PM Away University of Southern Maine Portland, ME

Jan 15 (Sat) 3:00 PM Away Salem State University Salem, MA

Jan 18 (Tue) 7:00 p.m. Home Trinity College (Conn.) Pine Valley, NY (Murray Athletic Center (Ice Arena))

Jan 22 (Sat) 4:00 PM Away Nazareth College Rochester, NY

Jan 28 (Fri) 6:00 PM Home UMass Boston Pine Valley, NY (Murray Athletic Center (Ice Arena))

Jan 29 (Sat) 3:00 PM Home Johnson & Wales University Pine Valley, NY (Murray Athletic Center (Ice Arena))

Feb 4 (Fri) 6:00 PM Away Plymouth State University Plymouth, NH

Feb 5 (Sat) 6:00 PM Away Castleton University Castleton, VT

Feb 11 (Fri) 6:00 PM Home Norwich University Pine Valley, NY (Murray Athletic Center (Ice Arena))

Feb 12 (Sat) 3:00 PM Home New England College Pine Valley, NY (Murray Athletic Center (Ice Arena))