PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College women’s hockey is back for a new era on the ice.

Elmira, who made the NCAA Frozen Four last year in Division III, welcomes first-year head coach Jake Bobrowski to the program. Bobrowski comes to the Soaring Eagles after a two-year stint as an assistant coach for the University of Minnesota. Gone is Tim Crowley, who guided the Elmira College women’s hockey program to great success in his six seasons as head coach.

Crowley left for an assistant coaching job at Cornell University opening the door for Bobrowski. This season, Elmira is looking to pick up right where they left off a season ago and take it even further. Senior Morgan Mordini returns at forward after leading Elmira in overall points (43) on 12 goals and 31 assists.

Other notable players to watch on the ice this year will be junior forward Clair Meeder who scored 13 goals last season. Plus, senior forward Mary McCafferty and junior forward Holley Riva scored 11 goals each last year.

Friday, Elmira will square off with Utica University at 4:30 pm at The Domes in the season opener. It’s a game that the team cannot wait to get started after being picked to finish first in the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) preseason rankings.

“We have a great strong defensive core,” Elmira College defensive sophomore Katie Manning said. “I think all-around we’re just gonna be a really hard team to play against.”

Fellow sophomore forward Erika Goleniak believes this year’s team has the ability to not only get back to the Frozen Four but to even top it.

“We expect nothing less than last year,” Goleniak said. “We expect to be back in the Final Four, we expect to win this year.”

Elmira is coming off a 3-0 preseason shutout win over SUNY Cortland last weekend. Coming into Friday, the team is primed for a great start to the regular season.

“Everyone’s been adjusting well and we’ve been working really hard,” Soaring Eagle sophomore forward Sophie Compeau added.

“Our exhibition game went awesome and we’re super excited for Friday.” It’s a level of excitement that their new coach can’t help but echo.

“The bar is high,” Bobrowski said. “We talked about that in practice, little things first and NCAA Tournament or Frozen Four, of course that’s obviously a goal,” added Bobrowski.

That championship mentality is the fighting competitive spirit that Elmira is hoping to carry on with Bobrowski. A tradition of hockey excellence. And when asked about the future goals of NCAA Tournament glory, their new coach is keeping everything in the right perspective. One game, one day at a time.

“That’s a long way off (NCAA Tournament),” Bobrowski said. “We have to take care of business.”

Full Elmira College women’s hockey schedule is listed below. Watch highlights of Friday night’s game on The 18 Sports Blitz at 11.

Oct 28 (Fri) 4:30 PM Home Utica University

Nov 4 (Fri) 6:00 PM Away University of Southern Maine

Nov 5 (Sat) 3:00 PM Away Salem State University

Nov 11 (Fri) 6:00 PM Home William Smith College

Nov 12 (Sat) 4:00 PM Away William Smith College

Nov 18 (Fri) 6:00 PM Home UMass Boston

Nov 19 (Sat) 3:00 PM Home Johnson & Wales University

Nov 26 (Sat) 6:00 PM Neutral Middlebury College

Nov 27 (Sun) TBA Neutral Wisconsin-River Falls/Plattsburgh St.

Dec 2 (Fri) 6:00 PM Away Plymouth State University

Dec 3 (Sat) 3:00 PM Away Castleton University

Dec 10 (Sat) 4:00 PM Neutral Plattsburgh State

Dec 11 (Sun) TBA Neutral Norwich/Adrian

Dec 31 (Sat) 1:00 PM Home Hamilton College

Jan 6 (Fri) 6:00 PM Home Norwich University

Jan 7 (Sat) 3:00 PM Home New England College

Jan 13 (Fri) 6:00 PM Home Salem State University

Jan 14 (Sat) 3:00 PM Home University of Southern Maine

Jan 21 (Sat) 3:00 PM Home Nazareth College

Jan 27 (Fri) 7:00 PM Away Johnson & Wales

Jan 28 (Sat) 3:00 PM Away UMass Boston

Feb 3 (Fri) 6:00 PM Home Castleton University

Feb 4 (Sat) 3:00 PM Home Plymouth State University

Feb 10 (Fri) 6:00 PM Away New England College

Feb 11 (Sat) 3:00 PM Away Norwich University