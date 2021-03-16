Elmira College women’s hockey surges to unbeaten start

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College women’s hockey continues to shine even amid the pandemic.

The Soaring Eagles have surged to a perfect (6-0) record to start the season and host rival Utica Wednesday night at 7 pm at The Domes. Although fans are still not permitted to attend, the support for this Elmira team has been far-reaching and well-deserved.

On Friday night, senior Emma Crocker scored her 100th career point and goalie Elizabeth Hanson was named UCHC Goalie of The Week in the team’s 10-0 win over Neumann.

With no NCAA Tournament this year due to the virus, Elmira is on a quest for the next best thing, win the regular-season title in the league. This season marks the last for Elmira in the UCHC before transferring to a new conference, the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) next year. The team would like nothing more than to cap of their UCHC run with a championship.

Coach Tim Crowley, now is his fifth season as head coach of Elmira, says this team is just thankful to be able to hit the ice this season.

“We’re very fortunate our administration and our college & league to push forward and allow us this opportunity to play,” Crowley said.

“Especially with how our year ended last year, it’s been a tough go since last March. For us to be playing and to have the success that we’ve had so far it’s been a good time, good for the group.”

Senior leader Emma Crocker believes just having the ability to play has been one of the greatest confidence builders during this difficult year.

“This year I’m definitely thankful we’re even having a year for what it is,” Crocker said. “Everyday we just enjoy it as much as we can and know that tomorrow is not guaranteed due to COVID. We just try to stay positive.”