Elmira College women’s wrestling excites in first-ever home match

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a night to remember for Elmira College and Twin Tiers sports history.

For the first time ever, the Elmira College women’s wrestling program hosted a home match Tuesday night. The Soaring Eagles battled but ultimately fell to visiting Brewton-Parker College 23-13.

In front of a packed Speidel Gymnasium in Elmira, the Soaring Eagles received one of the loudest ovations in recent memory when Maylin Reyes recorded a pin late in the match at 123 pounds. Reyes trailed, 9-0, before catching Brewton-Parker’s Alesandra Burgos with a reverse half for the pin.

The Barrons then won four of the next six matches on the night to secure victory.

In a release from Elmira College athletics, Elmira College head coach Cody Griswold discussed the tremendous amount of pride for getting to witness the home opener.

“I am so proud of this team and how they battled tonight against an experienced Brewton-Parker program,” said Griswold. “I want to thank everyone for coming out tonight and showing their support for the team and to Brewton-Parker for making the trip from Georgia. The excitement tonight inside Speidel Gymnasium was amazing and I can’t wait to see the support grow as our program grows in the years to come.”

Elmira College returns to action this Saturday at the Ultimate Girls Fall Championships in Lancaster, PA. Full results from Tuesday’s match below.