Elmira College wrestling falls in debut & playoff soccer recap

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day for history in local sports.

Both the Elmira College men’s and women’s wrestling teams competed hard, but ultimately fell on the road in their respective matches. The men’s team lost at Alfred State 53-3, heavyweight sophomore Darius Green secured the lone win on the night for Elmira by decision. Elmira High School grad Mason Cardinale competed at 125 pounds but was pinned by Jaden Hansen at the 6:40 mark of his bout.

Cardinale did come back and earn an exhibition contest win later in the evening in the first period.

On the women’s side, Elmira College fought with plenty of effort but couldn’t catch up to East Stroudsburg. The Warriors won the overall match, 30-18. Elmira College’s Maylin Reyes won the first-ever individual match in school history earning a 9-6 win over ESU’s Alanna Barberio at 125 pounds.

Tiante Murray notched the program’s first-ever victory via pin at 143 pounds, besting Cameron Nunez of the Warriors at the two-minute mark. Elmira College returns to action Sunday at the East Stroudsburg Open. The Soaring Eagles will then host their first-ever home match versus Brewton-Parker Tuesday night at 7 pm in Speidel Gymnasium.

High School Girls Soccer

#3 Monroe-Woodbury 6, #13 Elmira 0 – NYS Class AA Sub-Regional

High School Boys Soccer

#3 Haverling 7, #13 Hornell 2 – Section V Class B state qualifier

High School Football – 8-Man

Newfield 44, Edison 18

