ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new wrestling training program is here for the future of the sport.

Elmira Elites Wrestling Training Center announced it will begin high level instruction. Starting Monday night, wrestlers of all skill levels (youth through college) can train to become better in freestyle wrestling. Cost is $50 per month or $150 for four months.

Elmira Elites will practice starting at Elmira High School with a private training center to be announced soon. The program will run through the end of October.

Elmira standout wrestler Zakk Rolfe will be the head coach and leading the program. Rolfe was an assistant coach in the inaugural Elmira College men’s and women’s wrestling season and was also the Corning High School head coach prior.

Rolfe was also the head coach for the highly successful Arm Spin Army Wrestling Club before his time at Elmira College. In his coaching career, Rolfe has guided 63 New York State Qualifiers, 26 state place winners, state champions and NCAA All-Americans.

Wrestlers must acquire a USA Wrestling Membership card to compete on top of membership fees. 18 Sports has attached all important information you will need for USA Wrestling Membership and training center information.

For more on Elmira Elites Training Center, find them on Facebook or contact Rolfe directly via email at Zakk.Rolfe@gmail.com