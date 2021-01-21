Elmira Enforcers back on the ice for camp

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s been a long time coming for the return of hockey.

The Elmira Enforcers started training camp at First Arena for play in the modified season to come on Thursday. It’s been nearly 10 months since hockey was played for the Enforcers, who finished the regular season in first and were winners of 24 of their last 26 games last season before the virus put a closing halt to their standout year.

Elmira’s first exhibition game will be next Friday night at Watertown, followed by Elmira hosting the Wolves the following night at First Arena. As of now, Elmira and Watertown are the only teams with a schedule in the league until further notice due to the virus.

The Enforcers will begin the regular season on February 3rd in a special series with the Wolves to start the year. Players and coaches will adhere to all virus-related protocols and be screened before each training camp practice. A full training camp schedule is below: