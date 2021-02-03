Elmira Enforcers opening game canceled due to off ice altercation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WETM) – Opening day of the Federal Prospects Hockey League took an unexpected turn.

The Elmira Enforcers were scheduled to play at the Watertown Wolves at 1 pm for a matinee clash, but the puck never even dropped. In a statement provided to 18 Sports by the Enforcers, the game was canceled due to an off ice altercation prior to the game. The league is investigating the incident and is currently in talks on when the next scheduled place will take place.

The full release provided to 18 Sports from the Enforcers can be read below:

“Today’s game was canceled after a pregame altercation off ice. We wanted everyone to know the players and staff are all safe and are resting in hopes of competing again soon. At this time we know that talks are ongoing with the League and when we have more information we will share it with you. Thank you so much for your support and we will continue to keep you updated as we have information.“

As of press time, Elmira is scheduled to play again at Watertown on Thursday night at 7:30 pm. No official word was provided on what the altercation was over.

The Enforcers are also scheduled for their home opener at 7:05 pm on Friday night vs. Watertown, a game you can watch on WETM2. Elmira and Watertown are currently the only two teams in the FPHL to be on the league schedule due to the virus.

Stay with 18 Sports on the latest developments on the season opener for both teams.