Elmira Enforcers release Ignite Cup schedule

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers will be playing for this season’s top prize in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

The Ignite Cup will be up for grabs when Elmira squares off with Columbus in a best-of-five game series starting Friday night at First Arena. The puck will drop at 7:05 pm and then game two will be Saturday at the same time at First Arena.

The Enforcers will be on a quest to earn the first overall championship in city history in the series. In 2004 and 2002, the Elmira Jackals made it to the now defunct United Hockey League (UHL) finals finishing as runner-up in both seasons.

Below, a full schedule of games for the Ignite Cup, a matchup of the top two teams in the final regular season standings for the COVID shortened season.

Stick with 18 Sports for complete coverage of the Enforcers as they battle for a championship. Currently, ten percent capacity can be allowed into First Arena due to COVID guidelines.