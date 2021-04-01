Elmira Enforcers set for 10 percent capacity at First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers made a major fan announcement for First Arena.

On Thursday, the team announced that 10 percent fan capacity will be allowed into the venue starting with Friday night’s game versus Carolina, the defending Federal Hockey League champions. This mark’s the first time in over a year fans will be allowed into the arena due to the virus.

Complete First Arena and county COVID guidelines will be in place and can be read below for entrance into the venue.

The decision comes after the Chemung County Health Department provided clearance, along with facility ownership, the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency.

The Enforcers currently sit in first place in the league and their sights are set on bringing the first-ever professional hockey title to the city of Elmira. More details tonight at 6.