Elmira Enforcers to help those in need on Christmas Eve

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers will continue an annual holiday tradition.

On Christmas Eve, the franchise will hold its special Helping Those in Need event from Noon until 2 pm at First Arena in Elmira. The event, which is to help those less fortunate during the holiday season, will provide a warm meal, clothing, and health care products to people in need throughout the Twin Tiers.

The day will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines and meals will be made to order for takeout. On Tuesday, 18 Sports interviewed members of the team and Enforcers owner, Robbie Nichols, discussing the impact an event of this magnitude has on the community.

Plus, with the Federal Hockey League season looming, the league will be providing an update on when their anticipated season start date could take place in the coming days. Stay with 18 Sports as more develops on the season and our continuing coverage of the Enforcers giving back to the Twin Tiers.