Ahmed Mahfouz named new Elmira Enforcers head coach

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers have announced a shake-up to their coaching staff, naming captain Ahmed Mahfouz their new player/head coach for the 2020-21 season.

Paul Maclean has also been named the team’s new Associate Head Coach.

Mahfouz will replace head coach Ray Tremblay, who was hired in May to take over for Brent Clarke.

According to Enforcers owner Robbie Nichols, Tremblay decided to stay in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know coming into this season it is going to be an odd one. After COVID and the reduced fans and long offseason we needed a coaching staff who would be ready to lead this team to a championship and we believe with these coaches we have what we were searching for. There is a burning desire in this franchise and in these coaches to win and who better than Ahmed Mahfouz to lead the way.” Robbie Nichols

Mahfouz is a three-time season MVP, a playoff MVP, won the FPHL Rookie of the Year in 2010-2011, and was named Forward of the Year for the past two seasons. He also served as the Enforcers Associate Coach during the previous two seasons.

Mahfouz scored his 800th career point this past season and has won three championships as a player.

MacLean, 50 from Oakville, ONT Canada, returns to the Enforcers after a year as the head coach of the Watertown Wolves, our interstate rival. Paul led the Wolves to a 22-21-3-2 record over 48 games good enough for third a very tough Eastern Division. The season before MacLean worked as an assistant to Brent Clarke here in Elmira and helped the Enforcers reach the Championship Finals in their inaugural season.