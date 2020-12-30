Elmira Enforcers announce home opener date

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers will open their 2021 home season on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Training camp for the team’s third season will begin on Jan. 21, and the team will play in a three-game showcase with the Watertown Wolves. The series will begin in Watertown on Jan. 29 and come to Elmira on Jan. 30 and 31.

A full schedule will be available in the coming weeks with a focus on interstate play due to COVID-19 travel regulations. The team did not address whether fans would be in attendance, but said they hope to get back to a full crowd capacity in the near future.

“We love our fans here in Elmira and playing an empty arena game on March 12th was a reminder of how important the fans here are to our team and our town. We continue to work with the Chemung County Board of Health and once we know what we are allowed to have in house we will make an announcement. We appreciate all of our amazing season ticket holders and sponsors and want to get as many people into First Arena safely as possible.”

The team says more information will be made available on their website soon.