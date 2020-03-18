Elmira Enforcers captain Ahmed Mahfouz named FPHL MVP

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Enforcers captain Ahmed Mahfouz has been named the Most Valuable Player of the Federal Prospects Hockey League for the third time.

Mahfouz, 31 from Ottawa, ONT Canada, scored 23 goals and 61 assists for 84 total points before the Enforcers season was cut short due to the coronavirus.

“Ahmed is a fan favorite here in Elmira and was one of the first people we aimed to acquire when we first announced the franchise. Getting him in an Enforcers uniform set the tone for the franchise and has played a huge role in the success of the past two seasons.” Robbie Nichols said.

Mahfouz has played in 401 FPHL games with 835 points.