Elmira Enforcers Coach’s Corner: March 4, 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Coming off their third consecutive shootout appearance the Elmira Enforcers are back in action on Thursday night against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

Coming off the 4-3 win, Enforcers broadcaster Jon Kliment sits down with Associated Head Coach Paul MacLean to preview game two of the Enforcers series against the Thunderbirds.

The Enforcers enter Thursday night’s game looking for their first ever back-to-back win against Carolina.

If you missed Wednesday night’s edition of Coach’s Corner with Head Coach/Player Ahmed Mahfouz, click the link below.

Thursday’s game will be broadcast live on WETM2 at 7 p.m.

Tonight we will be broadcasting the Elmira Enforcers Home Game against the Carolina Thunderbirds. On-air on WETM.2 Online at https://t.co/R47q9EnnlB, and on the 18 News and Sports Mobile App Don't Miss your Elmira Enforcers in action! Puck drops at 7:05 PM — WETM-TV Sports (@WETM18Sports) March 4, 2021

The game can also be streamed on MyTwinTiers.com and on the News and Sports apps.