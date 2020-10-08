Elmira Enforcers, FPHL season starting Dec. 4, Ahmed Mahfouz returning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Federal Prospect Hockey League will be returning to play on December 4, according to Elmira Enforcers owner Robbie Nichols.

Nichols says that the restart will be dependent on the Center for Disease Control and Governor Andrew Cuomo’s guidelines.

The team also announced that captain Ahmed Mahfouz will be returning for a third season. Earlier this year the Enforcers announced that Mahfouz has signed with HK Levice in the Slovakian Hockey League, but Mahfouz has since announced that he will return to the team.

Mahfouz is the FPHL’s all-time leading scorer with 838 points with 279 goals and 559 assists.

Mahfouz leads the Enforcers with 169 points with 52 goals and 117 assists during his two seasons here.

Brandon Tucker has also decided to re-sign with the team after scoring 24 goals and 18 assists in 43 games last season.