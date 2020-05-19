Live Now
Elmira Enforcers name Ray Tremblay head coach

Elmira Enforcers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers has named former Danville Dasher head coach Ray Tremblay as their second head coach in franchise history.

Elmira Enforcers owner Robbie Nichols says he had 12 candidates for the job and wanted someone who knew all of the players, knew how close they were to winning a championship, and was passionate.

Tremblay led the Dashers to a 26-21 record (including overtime games) in his first season with team, finishing third before the season ended early.

Ahmed Mahfouz will be returning to the team as the associate head coach after winning the FPHL MVP.

Stephan Timofeyev, Cameron Yarwood, JT Walter, Gino Mini, Mark Essery, and Troy Passingham will also be returning to the team.

Elmira’s run for a Commissioner’s Cup was cut short when the FPHL paused and subsequently canceled the remainder of the season due to COVID-19.

