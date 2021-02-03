Elmira Enforcers NY Empire Cup series canceled vs. Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WETM) – Wednesday’s opening day will certainly go down in Federal Prospects Hockey League history.

After the Elmira Enforcers 1 pm game at Watertown was canceled due to an off ice altercation before the game even began, the series is now being pulled. In a statement from Watertown, the FPHL New York Empire Cup series against Elmira is now off as a result of the incident.

No official word has been released as to who was involved in the altercation, which then led to Elmira not taking the ice before the drop of the first puck. This also means that Friday’s 7:05 pm showcase game on WETM2 from First Arena has been canceled, along with Thursday night’s scheduled game at Watertown.

Watertown’s statement can be seen below, stick with 18 Sports on the latest developments on when the next game of the season will be scheduled. Elmira and Watertown are the only two teams in the FPHL playing thus far due to the virus.