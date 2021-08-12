Elmira Enforcers players loaned in FPHL dispersal draft, Mahfouz released as HC

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers roster was split across the Federal Prospect Hockey League on Thursday in a dispersal draft across the league’s seven remaining teams.

The Enforcers will not suit up in 2021-22 after the First Arena lease between owner Robbie Nichols and the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency expired without any resolution.

Head coach Ahmed Mahfouz, who was selected by the Watertown Wolves, was also officially dismissed as the Enforcers head coach after one year. Assistant head coach Paul MacLean was also officially dismissed after spending parts of two seasons with the Enforcers

Each FPHL team had the opportunity to select three players from the Enforcers roster. The Columbus River Dragons opted to pass on one of their draft picks.

Binghamton Black Bears: Hudson Michaelis, Kyle Stevens, Tyler Gjurich

Delaware Thunder: Dale Deon, Paul Fregeau, Zach Pease,

Port Huron Prowlers: Kyler Matthews, Justin Levac, Stepan Timofeyev,

Carolina Thunderbirds: Brandon Tucker, Blake Peavey, Carson Vance,

Columbus River Dragons: Alexis Girard, JT Walters

Danbury Hat Tricks: Bryce Martin, Troy Passingham, Gino Mini

Watertown Wolves: Joe Young, Brendan Hussey, Ahmed Mahfouz

Glen Patterson, Mitch Atkins, Trevor Babin, Mark Essery, Marko Novosel, Kodiak Whiteduck, Justin LaPorte, and Joseph Murdaca were all released from their Enforcers contracts.

In three seasons led by Mahfouz, Patterson, and Passingham the Enforcers made two Commissioner’s Cup finals and reported one of the highest attendance records in the league. The team’s second season was interrupted by COVID-19.

The Chemung County IDA met on Thursday but did not discuss the future of First Arena during the public portions of their meeting.

Demolition of First Arena in downtown Elmira is under consideration as the CCIDA weighs the cost of repairing the building.

During a meeting of the IDA on Thursday morning, the board approved a resolution to receive an estimate for multiple costs to repair damage inside the building, as well as an estimate to tear down the arena.

IDA Board Chairman David Sheen stated in a presentation that a “preliminary inspection of the facility reveals several challenges that need to be addressed by the board” and that “some of the issues may impede the sale or lease of the facility.”

Sheen stated that a study was conducted by Hunt Engineers in May and found that the costs to repair the arena would be $6-8 million.

WETM has formally requested documents from the IDA on the safety of First Arena but has not heard back from any of the IDA’s members. The IDA has five days from the submission of the document requests to acknowledge the receipt of the request.