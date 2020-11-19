Elmira Enforcers start date pushed to Jan. 15

Elmira Enforcers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Federal Prospects Hockey League announced Thursday that the start of the season would be moved back to Jan. 15, 2021.

Elmira Enforcers owner Robbie Nichols says they hope to have a full season once it begins in January.

“We love our fans here in Elmira and playing an empty arena game on March 12th was a reminder of how important the fans here are to our team and our town. We are approaching this with caution to make sure that the best fans in the FPHL can come out and watch this team compete.”

Last week the team announced that captain Ahmed Mahfouz would serve as a player head coach and that Paul Maclean would serve as Associate Head Coach.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now