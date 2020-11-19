Elmira Enforcers start date pushed to Jan. 15

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Federal Prospects Hockey League announced Thursday that the start of the season would be moved back to Jan. 15, 2021.

Elmira Enforcers owner Robbie Nichols says they hope to have a full season once it begins in January.

“We love our fans here in Elmira and playing an empty arena game on March 12th was a reminder of how important the fans here are to our team and our town. We are approaching this with caution to make sure that the best fans in the FPHL can come out and watch this team compete.”

Last week the team announced that captain Ahmed Mahfouz would serve as a player head coach and that Paul Maclean would serve as Associate Head Coach.