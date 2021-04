ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Stepan Timofeyev will return to the Elmira Enforcers for the final weekend of the regular season after being on loan to the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL.

Timofeyev, a 25-year-old forward from St Petersburg, Russia, has played 52 games for the Enforcers scoring 23 goals and 63 assists for 86 total points, earning himself the Rookie of the Year honor in 2019.