Elmira Enforcers, WETM partner to broadcast select Enforcers games

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers and WETM-TV are proud to announce a broadcast partnership for the 2021 season.

WETM2 will carry a “Game of the Week” for the Enforcers throughout the month of February in accordance with the FPHL schedule. Fans will now be able to watch the Enforcers on their cable channels as well as on Youtube this season as the team awaits permission from the local health department to allow fans in the stands.

Though as of right now the team is still working with the Chemung County Health Department to allow fans into the building, the Enforcers will air games on WETM2 beginning on Friday, February 5, the home opener, Saturday, February 13, Friday, February 19, and Saturday, February 27.

WETM Executive Digital Producer George Stockburger will also return in his role as the Elmira Enforcers Color Analyst for all home games this season.

Owner of the Enforcers Robbie Nichols was quick to thank WETM for their support.

“This past year has been very rough as an owner of sports franchises. The restrictions still in place make it difficult to see what is coming and while we continue to get fans back in the building we found a new way to bring our game to the community. The entire staff at WETM was excited and positive about bringing the Enforcers to WETM2 and we look forward to seeing our players on the screen in homes throughout the area.”

WETM Vice President and General Manager Tina Castano reciprocated Robbie’s sentiment while considering the current situation.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Elmira Enforcers to bring select games to our community on WETM2, especially during these unprecedented times.”

The team will continue to keep in touch with the Chemung County Health Department and once they are allowed to have fans they will let everyone know on both social media and online.