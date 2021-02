ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – WETM and the Elmira Enforcers have released a new broadcast schedule for the 2021 season with four Games of the Week this season on WETM2.

WETM2 will air the Enforcers’ regular season home opener on Friday, Feb. 19, against the Port Huron Prowlers.

WETM2 will also carry games on March 4, April 8, and April 16.

The Enforcers are also happy to announce that Labatt Blue Light will be the official sponsor of the games aired on WETM2.