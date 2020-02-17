Enforcers bring back star Stepan Timofeyev

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 2019 FPHL Rookie of the Year is returning to the Elmira Enforcers.

Elmira announced that Stephan Timofeyev will be returning to the Enforcers lineup after spending the 2020 season in the SPHL.

Last season with the Enforcers Timofeyev scored 14 goals and 47 assists for 61 total points and tacked on nine more points during the Commissioner’s Cup finals against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

“Timo was a big piece of our roster last season and getting him back for the playoff push and hopefully a long playoff run will give us an added edge to our already talented roster.” Coach Brent Clarke said.

Timofeyev is one of many additions made by the Enforcers leading up to the trade deadline. Earlier in the season they acquired the league’s leading scorer Tyler Gjurich, who has totaled 17 points in 11 games since the trade.

The Enforcers will play the NYPD hockey team on Wednesday, February 19 at First Arena at 7:05 p.m. Their next FPHL home game will be on Sunday, February 23 against the Delaware Thunder.

Elmira sits 11 points behind Danbury for first place in the Eastern Division with 73 points and 22 wins, tied for the third-most in the league.